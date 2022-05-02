Ashneer Grover says he'll start his own venture sans investors

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former Managing Director of fintech platform BharatPe, said that he is planning to start his own venture without seeking funds from the investors.



Grover, who along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover has been stripped of all company titles over alleged "extensive misappropriation of company funds" and using "company expense accounts" to "enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles", said he will not go back to investors again.



"I wish to start my own venture with my own money and make it profitable," he said during the recently-held TiECon-2022 start-up and entrepreneurial event in Chandigarh, according to media reports.



"I don't want to go to the investors again," Grover told a panelist, adding that his tussle with BharatPe is a "badly fought corporate battle".