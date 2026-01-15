Asian markets slip as tech stocks drag, oil tumbles on Iran signals

Equities across Asia traded mixed to lower while US futures edged down, with Big Tech losses weighing on sentiment and crude prices sliding after comments by President Donald Trump eased fears of imminent executions in Iran.

Asian shares were mostly weaker on Thursday and US futures dipped after Wall Street retreated overnight, led lower by declines in major technology stocks. Investor caution was also shaped by geopolitical developments, which pushed oil prices sharply lower.

Crude fell by more than $2 a barrel after US President Donald Trump said he had been informed “on good authority” that plans for executions in Iran had been halted, despite Tehran signalling rapid trials and punishments as part of its crackdown on protesters. US benchmark crude dropped 3.3 per cent to $59.88 a barrel, while Brent fell 3.2 per cent to $64.40.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.9 per cent to 53,863.84 as technology shares came under pressure. SoftBank Group slid 5.6 per cent, testing equipment maker Advantest fell 4.1 per cent, and chipmaker Tokyo Electron lost 3.3 per cent.

Toyota Industries, however, jumped 6 per cent after reports that Toyota Motor had raised its buyout offer to 18,800 yen per share.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.6 per cent to 26,850.78. Shares of Trip.com plunged more than 20 per cent after Chinese authorities said they had launched an antitrust investigation into the online travel platform. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.6 per cent to 4,101.52.