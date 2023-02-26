Autocar Awards 2023: Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara wins 'Car of the Year'

Maruti Suzuki's 'Grand Vitara' received the 'Car of the Year' award and the 'Midsize SUV of the Year' award for the second consecutive year at the Autocar Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on February 23.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 received the 'Bike of the year' award.

Among the leaders in the automobile industry Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director (auto and farms), Mahindra & Mahindra was awarded as the 'Person of the Year'.

Other notable awardees included the Hyundai Tucson, which won the 'Executive SUV of the Year'; Mahindra Scorpio N received the 'Off-roader of the Year'; and Tata Tiago EV was awarded the 'Green Car of the Year'.

Poonam Mahajan, member of parliament, was the chief guest while the jury included Hormazd Sorabjee, editor, Autocar India; Narain Karthikeyan, former F1 racer; and automotive historian and restorer Manvendra Singh among others.