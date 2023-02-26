Autocar Awards 2023: Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara wins 'Car of the Year'
Maruti Suzuki's 'Grand Vitara' received the 'Car of the Year' award and the 'Midsize SUV of the Year' award for the second consecutive year at the Autocar Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on February 23.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 received the 'Bike of the year' award.
Among the leaders in the automobile industry Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director (auto and farms), Mahindra & Mahindra was awarded as the 'Person of the Year'.
Other notable awardees included the Hyundai Tucson, which won the 'Executive SUV of the Year'; Mahindra Scorpio N received the 'Off-roader of the Year'; and Tata Tiago EV was awarded the 'Green Car of the Year'.
Poonam Mahajan, member of parliament, was the chief guest while the jury included Hormazd Sorabjee, editor, Autocar India; Narain Karthikeyan, former F1 racer; and automotive historian and restorer Manvendra Singh among others.
Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has increased prices of its premium compact model Ignis by up to Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) with the addition of new features.
The model is now being equipped with electronic stability programme (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard feature across all the variants providing an added safety shield for customers, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.
The Ignis is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms, it added.
"The price change varies across trims and ranges up to Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom - Delhi)," Maruti Suzuki India said.
The new prices are effective with immediate effect, it added.
With inputs from agencies