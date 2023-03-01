Axis Bank completes Citi India's retail biz buy, pays Rs 11,603 cr

Axis Bank is the fourth-largest issuer of credit cards with a total base of 8.6 million cards and the deal will add about 2.5 million credit cardholders, making it one of the top three cards businesses in the country.



Last year, Axis Bank agreed to purchase Citibank's India Consumer Business from Citibank NA (acting through its branch in India) and the NBFC Consumer Business from Citicorp Finance (India) Limited (CFIL), as going concerns, without values being assigned to individual assets and liabilities to either business.



This was subject to fulfilment of specific conditions and obtaining requisite approvals at a total purchase consideration up to Rs 12,325 crore.



"We now wish to inform you that completion of the acquisition of Citibank's India Consumer Business from CBNA and the NBFC Consumer Business from CFIL as going concerns, without values being assigned to individual assets and liabilities for either business shall happen on March 1, 2023," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.