Bank Nifty drops sharply after RBI tightens forex exposure norms

Banking stocks came under significant pressure on Monday, dragging the Bank Nifty index nearly 3 per cent lower after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced stricter limits on lenders’ foreign exchange exposure.

The central bank, in a directive issued late on Friday, instructed banks to cap their net open rupee positions in the foreign exchange market at $100 million by the end of each business day. The rule, which must be implemented by 10 April, prompted an immediate reaction in financial markets.

The Bank Nifty index reversed gains from the previous two sessions to fall to an intraday low of 50,744.60, marking a decline of 2.92 per cent. All 14 constituent stocks were trading in negative territory.

Among the worst performers, AU Small Finance Bank dropped 4.7 per cent, while IndusInd Bank and Union Bank of India declined by over 4 per cent each. Federal Bank and Punjab National Bank also registered losses of nearly 2 per cent. Heavyweight lenders, including HDFC Bank, touched fresh session lows, while State Bank of India fell more than 3 per cent.

The broader financial sector, including private and state-owned banks, witnessed declines in the range of 2 to 2.5 per cent.

Market participants attributed the sell-off to the RBI’s move, which is expected to force banks to unwind large arbitrage positions built across onshore and offshore currency markets. These trades typically involve exploiting price differences between domestic forward contracts and offshore non-deliverable forwards.