Banks wrote off NPAs over 10 lakh crore in last five financial years: FM

In cases where it is prima facie found that officials are responsible for the lapses of non-compliance with the laid down systems and procedures or misconduct or non-adherence to the due-diligence norms, action is initiated against the erring officials under the board-approved staff accountability policy, she said.



As per inputs received from public sector banks, she said, staff accountability in respect of NPA cases has been fixed against 3,312 bank officials (of AGM and above rank) during the last five financial years, and suitable punitive actions have been taken commensurate to their lapses.



Replying to another question, Sitharaman said Indian Banks Association (IBA) has informed that at present, only a few banks are using blockchain technology at a small scale.