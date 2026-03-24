BHIM app introduces biometric authentication for small UPI payments

The BHIM App has rolled out a biometric authentication feature that enables users to approve small-value UPI transactions using fingerprint or facial recognition, in a move aimed at enhancing convenience and security.

Launched by NPCI BHIM Services Limited, a wholly owned arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the update allows payments of up to Rs 5,000 without the need to enter a UPI PIN.

The feature is expected to streamline everyday transactions, particularly for users who frequently make low-value payments. By removing the need to input a PIN each time, it also aims to reduce failed transactions caused by incorrect or forgotten credentials.

Users can apply biometric authentication across a range of common activities, including peer-to-peer transfers, scanning merchant QR codes and making online purchases.

Commenting on the development, Lalitha Nataraj, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NPCI BHIM Services Limited, said the update is designed to make digital payments simpler while maintaining robust safeguards.