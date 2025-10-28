Board divisions cloud Tata Trusts’ crucial meeting on trustee reappointment today

All eyes are on Tata Trusts today as the board meets to decide on the reappointment of trustee Mehli Mistry to the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the two principal entities that together hold a 51 per cent stake in Tata Sons. The vote has split the trustees into two distinct camps, exposing widening divisions within the organisation’s top leadership.

According to sources, trustees Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, and Vijay Singh have opposed Mistry’s reappointment, while Darius Khambata, Pramit Jhaveri, and Jehangir HC Jehangir have supported it. The resolution for Mistry’s continuation was tabled by Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Tata Trusts.

Adding to the friction, Mistry, a long-time confidant of Ratan Tata, is reported to have given conditional approval for Venu Srinivasan’s own reappointment, fuelling further legal and procedural debate within the Trusts.

Mistry, who has served as trustee since 2022, shares long-standing business and personal ties with the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) family. Relations between the Tata Group and the SP family soured after Cyrus Mistry’s ouster as Tata Sons chairman in 2016, leading to one of India’s most high-profile corporate battles.

A Business Standard report described the ongoing lack of consensus as an “unprecedented development”, warning that it could deepen existing rifts within the Trusts.

Traditionally, appointments and renewals of trustees have been made unanimously, but this convention was disrupted in September when the Trusts voted by majority to remove former defence secretary Vijay Singh as nominee director on the Tata Sons board, the first such instance since Ratan Tata’s passing.

The divisions over Mistry’s reappointment come in the wake of a crucial Tata Trusts board meeting held on 10 October 2025. That meeting, initially convened to discuss healthcare funding, turned into a heated discussion over governance and financial oversight.

At the centre of the dispute was a proposal to infuse Rs 1,000 crore into the loss-making Tata International Ltd, chaired by Noel Tata. Several trustees claimed the move violated Article 121A of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, which mandates prior Trust approval for investments exceeding Rs 100 crore.