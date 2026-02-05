Boeing to cut about 300 supply chain jobs in defence unit

Boeing is set to cut around 300 supply chain roles from its defence business, with affected employees expected to be notified later this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The reductions form part of a broader review of staffing needs, Reuters said, adding that some of those impacted may be able to move into vacant roles in other parts of the company. The person was not authorised to speak publicly about personnel decisions.

In a statement, a Boeing spokesperson said the company “regularly evaluates and adjusts its workforce to stay aligned to our commitments to our customers and communities”. Despite the planned cuts, Boeing continues to recruit and currently has around 1,300 open positions, according to people familiar with the hiring plans.

The job losses come even as Boeing’s overall workforce has been expanding, as per Bloomberg. The company employed about 182,000 people at the end of 2025, roughly 10,000 more than a year earlier, according to federal filings.