Brace for tighter Fed policy than we imagined: Citibank

The Fed's benchmark rate has been pegged at zero since March 2020, and consumer prices are now rising at 7 per cent.



"If inflation proves to be stubborn, which is a very significant risk, then the Fed's going to have to move more frequently," Nathan Sheets, Citibank's Global Chief Economist, told reporters at a briefing on Friday.



The definition of "more frequently" is an "open issue", Sheets said. "I think at a minimum it's fair to say every meeting is going to be live, meaning they will be considering the option of hiking rates at every meeting for the foreseeable future."



The familiar low inflation world from 10 years pre-pandemic is gone, Sheets noted. "We've moved into another world where inflation is higher, and the Fed is shifting gears."