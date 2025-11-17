Byju’s $533 million mystery: Court alleges funds routed back to founder

A new filing in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court has alleged that the missing $533 million from Byju’s Alpha, the US-based entity now under the control of the edtech firm’s Term Loan B (TLB) lenders, was effectively channelled back to founder Byju Raveendran and his associated companies through a series of opaque transactions.

The filing was submitted as Byju’s Alpha seeks court approval for a proposed settlement with OCI Limited, the UK-based procurement firm that received the bulk of the funds in dispute. As part of the agreement, OCI founder Oliver Chapman provided a sworn declaration “itemising down to the cent” how the money was handled after it was transferred from Byju’s Alpha.

According to the filing, the funds were not utilised for legitimate procurement activities such as purchasing tablets or advertising services for Think & Learn (T&L), the parent company of Byju’s. This contradicts earlier claims made by Raveendran in a 2024 declaration submitted to the court, where he stated the payments to OCI were for “legitimate commercial purposes.”

Chapman’s review allegedly revealed that in 2022, the $533 million was “clandestinely removed” and routed through several intermediaries before being transferred to Byju’s Global Pte Ltd, a Singapore-registered entity wholly owned by Raveendran. The filing describes this as evidence of “personal enrichment,” accusing the founder of siphoning corporate funds.

“The declaration shows that Raveendran’s plot was to siphon hundreds of millions of dollars of corporate assets for personal use,” the document states. It further alleges that former OCI representative Rupin Banker, alongside Raveendran and others, misused OCI to perpetrate fraud on Byju’s Alpha and its creditors.