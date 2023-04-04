BYJU'S hires Ajay Goel as CFO amid myriad of problems

Edtech company BYJU'S has appointed Ajay Goel as its chief financial officer (CFO), as it aims to strengthen the company's financial operations and achieve profitability amid myriad of problems.



Goel, who has worked with companies like Vedanta, GE, Coca Cola and Nestle, will be responsible for overseeing financial strategy and management for BYJU'S.



"With his extensive experience and diverse skill-set, Goel is the ideal candidate to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer as we continue to chart the course of sustainable growth in this exciting new phase," said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU'S.



Goel will work closely with the founders and the senior leadership on strategy development, capital planning and financial analysis.



The company has already missed its March 2023 deadline to achieve group-level profitability, as it envisioned in its earnings in October last year.