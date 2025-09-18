CBI files chargesheet against Anil Ambani, Rana Kapoor in Yes Bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against industrialist Anil Ambani and several others in connection with alleged fraudulent transactions involving Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL), Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), Yes Bank, and companies linked to the family of former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor.

The transactions reportedly caused a loss of Rs 2,796.77 crore to the bank, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The chargesheet was submitted before a special court in Mumbai and names Ambani as the chairman of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani (ADA) Group and director of Reliance Capital Limited, the holding company of RCFL and RHFL.

The ADA Group has not yet issued any official statement in response to the charges.

In addition to Ambani and Kapoor, the CBI has also named the latter's wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Radha Kapoor and Roshni Kapoor, and several companies: RCFL, RHFL (now known as Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd), RAB Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Imagine Estate Pvt Ltd, Bliss House Pvt Ltd, Imagine Habitat Pvt Ltd, Imagine Residence Pvt Ltd, and Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The investigation stems from two FIRs registered in 2022, following complaints by the chief vigilance officer of Yes Bank. The CBI alleges that Kapoor, during his tenure as MD and CEO of the bank, facilitated investments despite red flags raised by rating agencies.

"Yes Bank invested around Rs 2,045 crore in non-convertible debentures and commercial debts of RCFL and Rs 2,965 crore in non-convertible debentures and commercial papers of RHFL in the year 2017 on the approval of Rana Kapoor despite CARE Ratings placing ADA Group financial companies 'under watch' in view of deteriorating financial standing and adverse market assessment," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.