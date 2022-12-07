Centre asks Google to comply with advisory on surrogate ads of betting companies

Earlier, the Ministry had issued an advisory in this respect and sources claimed that TV channels and OTT (Over-the-top) players stopped showing surrogate advertisements of online betting firms. However, it was brought to the notice that many such ads were running on YouTube and Google.



In light of the significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on October 3 issued two advisories, one for private television channels and the other for digital news publishers and OTT platforms strongly advising them to refrain from showing advertisements of online betting sites and surrogate advertisements of such sites.