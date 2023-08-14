Centre directs banks, civic bodies to work in tandem on scheme for loans to street vendors

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad on Saturday, August 12, asked banks and civic bodies to work in collaboration with each other to achieve the goals of the PM SVANidhi scheme, which was launched to help street vendors get easy loans.

Chairing a regional-level meeting to assess the progress of the scheme in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, Karad asked civic bodies to review the applications returned by banks and resubmit them after rectification.

He also asked the civic bodies to work in a 'camp mode' and mobilise fresh applications to achieve the targets in a time-bound manner.