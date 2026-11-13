Centre fixes sugar sale quota at 13 lakh metric tonnes for second half of Nov

Centre fixes sugar sale quota at 13 lakh metric tonnes for the second fortnight of November, allowing additional sales by mills

Duty-free imports of one million tonnes of raw sugar extended until 31 December 2026, to ensure adequate supplies

Government introduces fortnightly quotas and stockholding limits to curb hoarding and stabilise retail sugar prices

The Centre has fixed the domestic sugar sale quota for the second fortnight of November at 13 lakh metric tonnes, allowing sugar mills to sell additional production during the month to ensure adequate supplies and keep prices under control.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has allocated the fortnightly quota for domestic sales at 13 lakh metric tonnes.

The government has also permitted sugar mills to sell sugar produced up to 30 November over and above their allocated quota for the second fortnight of the month. The relaxation applies to mills that began crushing operations in October or started production in November.

Mills that commenced crushing in October have already been allowed to sell the sugar produced during that month in November.

The government introduced a fortnightly sugar allocation system in September 2026, replacing the earlier monthly quota mechanism.