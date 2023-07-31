Centre’s fiscal deficit at 25.3% of annual target in the first quarter: CGA

The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of the first quarter touched 25.3 per cent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit -- the gap between expenditure and revenue -- was Rs 4,51,370 crore as of end-June, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The deficit stood at 21.2 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period of the financial year 2022-23.

In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2023-24 financial year. The deficit was 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 against the earlier estimate of 6.71 per cent.