China meets 2025 growth target as economy posts one of weakest expansions in decades

China’s economy expanded by 5 per cent in 2025, meeting Beijing’s official annual target but marking one of the country’s slowest growth rates in decades, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Figures reported by Al Jazeera suggest that the world’s second-largest economy proved resilient in the face of trade tensions with the United States under President Donald Trump, with strong export performance helping to cushion the impact of weak domestic demand and a prolonged downturn in the property sector. Even so, growth remained well below the long-term average of roughly 8 per cent recorded between 2000 and 2025.

Economic momentum eased towards the end of the year. China’s annualised growth rate slowed to 4.5 per cent in the final quarter, down from 4.8 per cent in the third quarter and 5.2 per cent in the second.

In a statement, the statistics bureau said the economy had made “steady progress” in 2025 despite mounting pressures, adding that advances in what it described as high-quality development had been achieved. However, it warned that challenges were intensifying, citing a weakening external environment, an imbalance between supply and demand at home, and a range of unresolved structural problems.