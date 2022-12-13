Cisco starts laying off over 4,000 employees

Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco, did not divulge any detail on laying off employees, saying he would "be reluctant to go into a lot of detail here until we're able to talk to them. I would say that what we're doing is rightsizing certain businesses".



"You can just assume that we're going to -- we're not actually -- there's nothing that's a lower priority, but we are rightsizing certain businesses," he had told the analysts.



Cisco Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren had described the move as a "rebalancing" act.