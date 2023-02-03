Cong demands SC-monitored probe or JPC to look into fraud charges against Adani Group

"Risky investments" by LIC, SBI and other nationalised banks in Adani Group should be discussed in Parliament and appropriate steps be taken to protect the investors, he said.

Congress leader and whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, who had given an adjournment notice in the Lower House to discuss the row, also said that the party wants a JPC probe into the entire matter along with a discussion on the issue.

Congress MP Manish Tewari tweeted "JPC on Adani Saga" and said the party will demand that a JPC be constituted to investigate the allegations.

"It is not a question about one promoter, but about the efficacy of the entire regulatory system," he said, adding that the Congress and other political parties demand JPC on "a-la-affaire Adani". Earlier, the Congress was supported by several other opposition parties, including DMK, TMC, SP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, BRS, NCP, IUML, NC, AAP, Kerala Congress and RJD in demanding the JPC probe or SC-monitored investigation into the row.

Khera said the Congress strongly underlines that when Rahul Gandhi talks about "Suit Boot Ki Sarkar", "Hum Do, Hamare Do" and now "Mitra Kaal", he is not talking about any particular industrialist, "he is talking about the murky system that Modi ji has set up for his selected friends to loot the country".

"We are not against any particular Indian corporate house, we are against crony capitalism. When the rules are changed to benefit selected billionaires, we are against it," he said, alleging that "Hum Do Hamare Do" of "Mitra Kaal" are brazenly selling the "Family Silver" of the nation. "The 'Pradhan Mentor' handed over shares in LIC and SBI to a group which has been accused of biggest corporate fraud of this country. The 'saheb' has left no stone unturned in sinking the deposits of crores of Indians," he said, asking when will the serious allegations made by Hindenburg Research against Adani be investigated.

He also said the Modi government has maintained a stoic silence on the report.

"We want to tell PM Modi that we have nothing to say if you cheat your best friend, but shall not keep quiet if you cheat the investors of India - 29 crore policy holders of LIC and 45 crore account holders of SBI," the Congress leader said.

"The family silver of the country is at stake due to the sinking of the Adani Group, the hard-earned money of crores of investors and crores of policy holders is at risk," he alleged.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in its report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. It called the Hindenburg report baseless and has threatened to sue the short seller.