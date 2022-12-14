Creditors seek part-repayment of $1.2 bn loan given to BYJU's

Sources have said that at least 51 per cent of the lenders have to agree with the new terms and conditions of the loan, including repayment.



If this condition is not met, such a large loan issue cannot be rewritten and this is the standard clause in any term loan issue.



Moreover the originally agreed loan repayment terms will be met, according to a person close to the edtech major.



The edtech unicorn reported a loss of Rs 4,588 crore for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2021.



The losses in 2020-21 fiscal widened from Rs 231.69 crore in 2019-20 while revenue during FY21 dropped to Rs 2,428 crore from Rs 2,511 crore in FY20.



According to the company, the losses widened in FY21 mainly on account of deferment of some revenue and losses incurred from WhiteHat Jr.



Last month, global investment group Prosus put the fair value of its 9.67 per cent stake in BYJU'S at $578 million, which technically puts the current valuation of the edtech major at nearly $6 billion -- last valued at $22 billion.



In its September quarter results, Prosus classified BYJU's as a non-controlling financial investment rather than an associate, as its shareholding dropped below 10 per cent.