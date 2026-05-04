Crude oil prices slip up to nearly 3 pc as Donald Trump signals Hormuz relief

Global crude oil prices eased on Monday, slipping nearly 3 per cent after US President Donald Trump signalled steps to ease maritime disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. However, the absence of a breakthrough in US-Iran talks kept prices elevated above the $100-per-barrel mark.

The international benchmark Brent crude fell 66 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $107.51 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined more sharply, dropping $2.83, or 2.77 per cent, to $99.11 a barrel. On the domestic front, crude oil futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading at ₹9,621, down ₹44 or 0.45 per cent from the previous close.

The pullback in prices followed Trump’s indication that Washington would facilitate the safe passage of vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. In a post on Truth Social, he said the US would help ensure that ships, including those from neutral countries, could resume operations without disruption, raising hopes of partial de-escalation in West Asia.