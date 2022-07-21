Crypto exchange Zipmex pauses withdrawals until further notice

Singapore-headquartered crypto exchange Zipmex has announced to pause withdrawals until further notice, becoming another crypto company to bear the brunt of volatile market conditions.



The digital assets exchange has operations in Singapore, Australia, Indonesia and Thailand.

In a tweet late on Wednesday, Zipmex said that due to a combination of circumstances "beyond our control including volatile market conditions, and the resulting financial difficulties of our key business partners, to maintain the integrity of our platform, we would be pausing withdrawals until further notice".