Data of 6 lakh HDFC Bank customers' exposed, bank denies

After reports surfaced that personal information of nearly 6 lakh customers of HDFC Bank was allegedly leaked on the Dark Web, the bank said on Tuesday there has been no data leak of its customers.



According to Privacy Affairs website, the HDFC Bank customers' samples were posted on the hacker forum and "the posted data appears to be genuine".



HDFC Bank Cares Twitter handle on Tuesday posted that "there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner".