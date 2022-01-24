Decline in equity continues for 5th straight sessions; Sensex, Nifty slip 1%

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended losses from January 21 and declined sharply during early trade on Monday primarily due to sell-off by foreign institutional investors.



This is the fifth consecutive decline in sessions for the indices.



At 10.20 a.m., Sensex traded at 58,58,402 points, down 1.1 per cent or 635 points from the previous close of 59,037 points.