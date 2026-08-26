Deloitte agrees to pay $21.5 million over US workplace discrimination claims

Deloitte has agreed to pay $21.5 million to settle US government allegations that it discriminated against employees and job applicants on the basis of race or sex while falsely claiming compliance with anti-discrimination requirements attached to federal contracts.

The civil settlement covers Deloitte LLP, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Deloitte & Touche LLP, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP and Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP, the US Justice Department said.

Authorities alleged that Deloitte violated the False Claims Act by failing to comply with equal-employment obligations applicable to federal contractors. According to the department, the firm falsely certified its compliance with those requirements from 2017 to the present while pursuing discriminatory employment practices.

“Government contractors cannot reward or penalise employees based on race or sex — and labelling the practice DEI does not make it lawful,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

He added that the Justice Department would pursue contractors accused of using taxpayer money to finance unlawful discrimination.

The government alleged that Deloitte considered employees’ and applicants’ race or sex while making decisions related to recruitment, promotions and staffing. These practices were allegedly intended to advance internal workforce composition targets that were not publicly disclosed.

The company’s business units received monthly reports measuring their progress against demographic targets, according to the Justice Department. Their performance was marked in green, yellow or red, depending on whether they had exceeded, achieved, narrowly missed or fallen substantially short of their goals.