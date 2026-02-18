DGCA proposes 30-day flying ban power for airlines over unruly passengers
Regulator seeks to streamline action on disruptive behaviour without mandatory committee review
Airlines may soon be authorised to impose a flying ban of up to 30 days on unruly or disruptive passengers without referring cases to an independent committee, under proposed changes put forward by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The Hindu reported that the aviation regulator has suggested amendments to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) governing the handling of disruptive conduct on board aircraft. If approved, carriers would be able to directly enforce a temporary ban of up to 30 days on passengers found guilty of misconduct during a flight.
At present, airlines are required to refer such cases to an independent panel headed by a retired District and Sessions Judge. The committee examines the complaint and must deliver its decision within 45 days before any flying restriction can be imposed.
Under the proposed revision, this mandatory referral would not be required for bans of up to 30 days. However, airlines would have to maintain a record of such passengers and inform the DGCA of any action taken. Those barred under this provision would not be placed on the regulator’s official “No Fly List”.
The DGCA has outlined a wide range of behaviour that would qualify as disruptive. These include smoking on board, consuming alcohol on domestic flights, tampering with emergency exits, unauthorised use of safety equipment such as life jackets, staging protests or raising slogans, and misconduct linked to intoxication.
Other actions categorised as disruptive include shouting, causing inconvenience to fellow passengers, and repeatedly kicking or banging seat backs or tray tables.
The regulator has invited feedback from stakeholders on the proposed amendments, which have been issued under Rule 133A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.
While incidents of unruly behaviour remain a small proportion of overall air travel, the DGCA has stressed that even a single disruptive passenger can pose a serious risk to flight safety and operations. The proposed changes aim to enable airlines to respond more swiftly in the interests of maintaining order and ensuring passenger safety.
Airlines currently follow a standard operating procedure for managing such incidents and reporting them to the regulator. The proposed move signals a shift towards giving carriers greater autonomy in handling in-flight misconduct.
