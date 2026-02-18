DGCA proposes 30-day flying ban power for airlines over unruly passengers

Airlines may soon be authorised to impose a flying ban of up to 30 days on unruly or disruptive passengers without referring cases to an independent committee, under proposed changes put forward by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Hindu reported that the aviation regulator has suggested amendments to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) governing the handling of disruptive conduct on board aircraft. If approved, carriers would be able to directly enforce a temporary ban of up to 30 days on passengers found guilty of misconduct during a flight.

At present, airlines are required to refer such cases to an independent panel headed by a retired District and Sessions Judge. The committee examines the complaint and must deliver its decision within 45 days before any flying restriction can be imposed.

Under the proposed revision, this mandatory referral would not be required for bans of up to 30 days. However, airlines would have to maintain a record of such passengers and inform the DGCA of any action taken. Those barred under this provision would not be placed on the regulator’s official “No Fly List”.