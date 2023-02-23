DGCA proposes measures for mental wellbeing of flight crew, air traffic controllers

The aim was to "provide best practices and guidance for operators and stakeholders in the field of mental health promotion," the release said.

According to the DGCA official, the circular will come into effect from May 31.

The panel has also recommended some quick and effective methods to assess mental health that can easily be performed by the DGCA-empanelled medical examiners during the medical examination.

"These testing instruments consist of small questionnaires and interview techniques only. Hence, they will not substantially impact the current medical examination process for the licence holders as well as the medical examiners.

"A separate, standalone and customised training by a trained clinical psychologist for the flight crew/ATCOs to recognise and manage the adverse effects of mental health conditions has (also) been recommended," the release said.

The DGCA has asked scheduled and non-scheduled operators, the AAI and the Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) to introduce a PSP for their employees.

"This proactive and non-punitive programme will assist and support flight crew/ATCOs in recognising, coping with and overcoming any problem, which might negatively affect their ability to safely exercise the privileges of their licence... The peers involved in the programme shall be supported by a mental health professional," the release said.