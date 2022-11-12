Disney set to reduce its workforce, freeze hiring amid revenue drop

Facing a slow revenue growth, Disney has reportedly planned to reduce its workforce and freeze hiring.



According to an internal leaked memo from Disney CEO Bob Chapek, seen by CNBC, the company is "limiting headcount additions through a targeted hiring freeze."



"Hiring for the small subset of the most critical, business-driving positions will continue, but all other roles are on hold. Your segment leaders and HR teams have more specific details on how this will apply to your teams," he wrote.



Approximately 190,000 people work at Disney.