Dollar index drops over 1 per cent as West Asia tensions unsettle markets

The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell sharply on Wednesday, declining by more than 1 per cent to around 98.6, as escalating geopolitical tensions in the West Asia rattled global financial markets and weakened demand for the US currency.

The latest slide has effectively wiped out the gains the dollar had accumulated earlier this year, reflecting growing unease among investors.

The index, which measures the dollar’s strength against a basket of six major currencies, is widely regarded as a key gauge of its global performance. The euro holds the largest share in the basket, followed by the Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.

A drop in the index signals a broad weakening of the US currency against its peers, and Wednesday’s fall underscores the impact of rising uncertainty on market sentiment.