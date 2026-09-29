Trump unveils Essar’s Iowa steel plan amid scrutiny of Minnesota mine

Mesabi puts the combined investment across the two states at $18 billion. That includes the proposed $15 billion Iowa complex and roughly $3 billion it says has already been invested in its mine and pellet plant at Nashwauk, Minnesota. The company plans to turn ore from that site into pellets suitable for modern steelmaking, then use the Minnesota supply to feed the Iowa operation.

Rewant Ruia said the complex would use direct-reduced iron and electric arc furnaces. According to the company, combining iron made from its own ore with recycled scrap would use less energy and produce fewer emissions than conventional coal-fired blast furnace steelmaking. Those claims will depend on how the proposed plant is built and operated.

The announcement marks an ambitious next step for a Minnesota project that has taken roughly two decades to reach start-up. Essar Steel Minnesota, a predecessor connected to the Nashwauk site, entered bankruptcy proceedings in 2016.

Mesabi has since resumed development, and the US Export-Import Bank said this month that the mine and pellet plant had begun its start-up phase. A recent US securities filing nevertheless identifies the predecessor’s bankruptcy and the operator’s ability to complete construction and sustain production among the project’s risks.

Permitting is another issue to watch as output increases. Minnesota’s pollution regulator says the Nashwauk facility has water and operational air permits issued earlier this year. An amendment to its air permit is currently open for public comment until 9 October. The regulator says the proposed changes cover matters including heating capacity, compliance monitoring and equipment details. The facility is therefore permitted to operate, although the amendment has yet to be decided.

In Iowa, the terms of any public support have yet to be made clear. State Senate Democratic Leader Janice Weiner welcomed the prospect of jobs but said lawmakers had not received details of a possible incentive package. She called for clarity on taxpayer safeguards, landowners’ interests and the use of local union labour. White House officials said the project was not dependent on local incentives.

The project’s scale makes the gap between announcement and production consequential. Mesabi must complete the Minnesota supply chain, develop the Iowa site and bring the steel plant into operation before its promised capacity and jobs can be realised. For now, the White House announcement sets out the investment plan; its delivery will be measured over the years leading to the targeted 2030 start.

With IANS inputs