Economists call for increasing social security pensions, maternity benefits in letter to FM

Fifty-one economists have signed a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman calling for an increase in social security pensions and the provision of suitable maternity benefits in the upcoming budget 2023-24.

The economists said in their letter that the Union government's NOAPS pension contribution has "stagnated at just Rs 200 per month since 2006." To support the 2.1 billion retirees in the country, it urgently needs to be increased to at least Rs 500 and preferably more, they said.

According to them, the Union government has been inactive on the issue of providing maternity benefits of Rs 6,000 per child to women in India who are not employed in the formal sector since 2013. Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana was established for this purpose in 2017, but funding for it in the Union Budget has never been more than a third of what is needed according to NFSA standards.

The economists claimed that they had been following up with letters 20 December 20, 2017, and December 21, 2018, addressed to the late Arun Jaitley, where they tried to flag two priorities for the next Union Budget: an increase in social security pensions, and adequate provision for maternity benefits. Since both proposals were ignored, we are writing again, well in advance of the next Budget, with the same recommendations.