Ericsson scales up 5G gear production in India, to create 2K jobs

Ericsson, the first telecom vendor to set up manufacturing in India in 1994, manufactures equipment with Jabil that includes 4G and 5G radios, RAN Compute as well as microwave products.



Ericsson India is also establishing a technology centre that will focus on new product introduction and production engineering to secure high-quality standards, testing/integration, and supply preparations on early-phase products, as well as operational support to ensure efficient 5G development and deployment in the country.



"With our experience of deploying 5G in more than 50 countries, we look forward to the opportunity of helping our partners to seamlessly transition to 5G," says Mirtillo.



Ericsson's ultra-lightweight, "Massive MIMO" antenna integrated radios "AIR 3219" and "AIR 3268" will be produced there initially to support the 5G deployments.