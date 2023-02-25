Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees globally to cut costs

"The cost savings cover various areas such as reduction of consultants, streamlining of processes, reduced facilities, etc. As previously announced, it will also include head-count reduction," Ericsson had added.



The Stockholm-headquartered company in December last year said it was aiming to slash costs by $880 million by the end of 2023.



Last month, Ericsson missed expectations for its fourth-quarter earnings.



The company joins a growing list of tech firms which have laid off thousands of employees in the recent months.



It had warned of reduced spending from customers in the US and other developed markets.