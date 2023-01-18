EU vows to protect competitiveness from US Inflation Reduction Act

Sweden's Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said on Tuesday after a meeting with fellow ministers from the EU that the member states will continue to discuss their response to measures the US has taken to stimulate green technology investments, which are seen to disadvantage European companies.



Later the same day, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis was meeting US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the matter.



"We're working through the task force, but we're also doing outreach at other levels to address those concerns. We know that on the .S side there are some delays in the sense of implementing guidelines. This gives us a bit more time for discussion on some elements," Dombrovskis said.



However, the task force is not likely to solve all the problems.



French President Emmanuel Macron has been pushing for a "Made in Europe" strategy, in which critical sectors would be subsidized to counter the US subsidies.