European LNG cargo diverts to Asia as gas prices soar, Hormuz traffic dwindles

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker initially bound for Europe has altered its route and is now heading towards Asia after a sharp jump in global gas prices, underlining the growing rivalry between the two regions for energy supplies.

Shipping data from analytics firm Kpler showed the diversion, marking the first recorded instance of a cargo switching from Europe to Asia in direct response to the latest price surge. The move reflects how rapidly traders are reacting to market signals as volatility grips the energy sector.

Benchmark gas prices have climbed in recent days amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and severe disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway critical to global oil and gas flows.

Aramco weighs alternative export routes

At the same time, Saudi Aramco is considering sending additional cargoes to Yanbu, a Red Sea port located outside the Gulf, as dozens of vessels remain stranded due to the effective closure of Hormuz.

The world’s largest oil exporter typically ships most of its crude from terminals within the Gulf. However, the conflict has created a bottleneck, prompting the company to assess alternative routes. Aramco operates a cross-country pipeline capable of transporting up to 5 million barrels per day from its eastern oilfields to facilities on the Red Sea coast, offering a potential workaround.