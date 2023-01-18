Exempt levy of customs duty on telecom equipment to boost 5G roll out: COAI

For facilitating ease of doing business, a centralised registration process is recommended for the industries having spread in all 36 States/UTs.



"As an alternative, a centralised jurisdiction may be formed to govern the day-to-day affairs of the taxpayers," said the body.



The COAI also requested the government to facilitate centralised assessment, and audit procedure for large taxpayer units with turnover of over Rs 500 crore and presence in over 12 states/UTs.



This would limit this facility to less than 1 per cent of all corporates and ensure ease of doing business with no corresponding loss of revenue to the government, it said.



Kochhar said that given the huge burden of taxes and regulatory levies on telecom operators, and the critical nature of the service to drive 'Digital India', "a special benefit may be provided to telecom operators by way of exemption of GST on regulatory payments of LF, SUC and spectrum assigned under auction".