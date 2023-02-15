Exports dip by 6.58 pc in Jan; trade deficit lowest in 12-months at USD 17.75 bn

Contracting for the second month in a row, India's exports dipped by 6.58 per cent to USD 32.91 billion in January due to slowdown in global demand, even as the trade deficit touched a 12-month low of USD 17.75 billion during the month, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Imports in January too contracted by 3.63 per cent, the second consecutive month, to USD 50.66 billion.

Cumulatively, however, during April-January 2022-23, the country's merchandise exports rose 8.51 per cent to USD 369.25 billion, while imports increased 21.89 per cent to USD 602.20 billion, the data showed.

The merchandise trade deficit for the April-January this fiscal stood at about USD 233 billion.

The country's exports had contracted by 12.2 per cent to USD 34.48 billion in December 2022.

Last time, it was in January 2022, when the trade deficit touched USD 17.42 billion.

Export sectors that recorded negative growth during the 10-months period of this fiscal include engineering goods, iron ore, plastic and linoleum, gems and jewellery.