Financial impact of climate-related risks to Indian cos estimated at Rs 3,285bn

Indeed, this rate of change seems to be accelerating in the Indian market. In 2021, 85 Indian companies disclosed to CDP's Climate Change questionnaire in response to a request to do so from investors, representing a 27 per cent growth since 2020 when 67 companies responded.



It is evident that Indian companies are becoming increasingly climate conscious, with 64 Indian companies joining the Science-Based Targets initiative in 2021, making India the leader among emerging economies when it comes to committing to making science-based targets for the transition towards a low carbon economy.



The report also showed that 72 companies, representing 85 per cent of all Indian companies responding to CDP, engaged with suppliers at different levels across their value chain on climate related issues, an essential step in addressing Scope 3 emissions.



Tech giant Wipro has also become the first Indian company to join CDP's Supply Chain Program as of 2022, representing an exemplary step forward in corporate climate action within the market.