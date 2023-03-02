FIR registered against Gauri Khan over Lucknow flat

He alleged that he had bought the property from the builder at Rs 85.46 lakh in 2015. The possession of the flat was to be given by 2016, he further stated in the FIR.



As the builder was unable to give possession of the property, the complainant was given Rs 22.70 lakh as compensation in 2017 and promised to return all the money with interest if possession could not be given within six months, he said in the FIR.



He alleged Anil Kumar Tulsiani and Mahesh Tulsiani did not pay the money to him later. He came to know that his registered agreement to sell his flat was done with some other person, the complainant further said in the report.



When asked Additional Commissioner of Police, Swati Chaudhary told PTI that a case of criminal breach of trust has been lodged at Sushant Golf City police station in which Gauri Khan is one of the accused.



"The matter is being probed," Chaudhary added.



The FIR was registered under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent, etc. entrusted with a person's property).



In the report, the complainant further demanded action against the trio, alleging they indulged in criminal conspiracy and usurped his money.