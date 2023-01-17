First G-20 IWG Meeting discusses financing 'Cities of Tomorrow'

On the side-lines, the Pune meeting was also complemented by a High-Level Workshop on "Financing of Cities of Tomorrow" wherein over 15 international experts discussed the issues related to financing of the cities.



The workshop discussed how the cities of tomorrow must tie together their key administrative functions - their planning, funding, and financing - to increase private sector participation.



Divided into three inter-related sessions, the workshop focused on the infrastructure, and related technical and managerial capacity needed to build the Cities of Tomorrow. It also discussed how cities and higher governments could prepare themselves to increase private financing for Cities of Tomorrow, said officials.



During the IWG meeting, the delegates also had the opportunity to experience the rich cuisine, history, and culture of Pune. Overall, the delegates not only had productive meetings but also enjoyed the cultural experiences that Pune had to offer.



The second meeting of the Infrastructure Working Group is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on March 28 and 29.