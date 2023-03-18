First Republic Bank's financial woes deepen despite cash infusion

Investors are hoping next week's Federal Reserve meeting will shed more light on the trajectory of the economy following a troublesome week. Traders see a roughly 63 per cent probability for a quarter-point hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.



Swiss banking giant UBS is in discussions to take over all or part of Credit Suisse, after a day in which the troubled banking giant continued to see its share price fall despite a $ 54 billion cash injection, The Guardian reported.



The Financial Times reported that the boards of the two banks are set to meet separately over the weekend in talks initiated by the Swiss National Bank, which provided Credit Suisse a lifeline, and regulator Swiss Finma.



The expected talks come as a senior Credit Suisse executive said wealth management clients were leaving the bank. A merger between UBS, valued at $56bn, and Credit Suisse, valued at $7bn, was "plan A" to arrest a collapse in confidence, the FT said, citing unnamed sources.