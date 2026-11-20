Flipkart festive sale shift trims Walmart’s third-quarter revenue growth
Walmart says Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale timing cut revenue growth by 1 percentage point, with a recovery expected in Q4
Flipkart’s 11-day festive sale moved into Walmart’s fourth quarter this year, delaying its contribution to the retailer’s results
The shift reduced Walmart International’s third-quarter net sales growth by about five percentage points. The division’s sales still rose 7 per cent to $35.9 billion
Walmart’s group revenue rose 5.2 per cent to $188.8 billion, and the retailer raised its full-year net sales growth forecast to 4.9–5.2 per cent in constant currency
Walmart said the timing of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale shaved one percentage point off its third-quarter revenue growth, as the Indian e-commerce platform’s flagship festive event moved into the retailer’s fourth quarter.
Walmart chief financial officer John David Rainey said sales from the event would be reflected in Walmart International’s fourth-quarter results. The company expects the shift to add about one percentage point to group sales growth in that quarter.
The 13th edition of Big Billion Days began on 9 October 2026 and ran for 11 days. Orders, units sold and the number of buyers rose by 20–22 per cent year on year, according to reports.
Walmart said the shift in the sale knocked about five percentage points off third-quarter net sales growth at its international division. The timing also weighed on the division’s e-commerce sales, which fell 2 per cent, and its advertising business, which declined 15 per cent.
Walmart International’s net sales rose 7 per cent to $35.9 billion, with India and China contributing most to growth. In constant currency, sales rose 3.3 per cent to $34.7 billion. Walmart said inventory across the division, excluding Flipkart, grew more slowly than sales.
Walmart raises full-year sales outlook
Group revenue climbed 5.2 per cent to $188.8 billion in the third quarter. Walmart raised its full-year net sales growth forecast to 4.9–5.2 per cent in constant currency from its earlier range of 4–5 per cent. It expects adjusted operating income to grow by 8–8.6 per cent on the same basis.
With PTI inputs