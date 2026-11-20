Flipkart’s 11-day festive sale moved into Walmart’s fourth quarter this year, delaying its contribution to the retailer’s results

The shift reduced Walmart International’s third-quarter net sales growth by about five percentage points. The division’s sales still rose 7 per cent to $35.9 billion

Walmart’s group revenue rose 5.2 per cent to $188.8 billion, and the retailer raised its full-year net sales growth forecast to 4.9–5.2 per cent in constant currency

Walmart said the timing of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale shaved one percentage point off its third-quarter revenue growth, as the Indian e-commerce platform’s flagship festive event moved into the retailer’s fourth quarter.

Walmart chief financial officer John David Rainey said sales from the event would be reflected in Walmart International’s fourth-quarter results. The company expects the shift to add about one percentage point to group sales growth in that quarter.

The 13th edition of Big Billion Days began on 9 October 2026 and ran for 11 days. Orders, units sold and the number of buyers rose by 20–22 per cent year on year, according to reports.