FM Sitharaman to meet heads of banks over emergency credit to MSMEs

The finance ministry has called a meeting of heads of public sector banks and top four private sector lenders to review the progress of the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) to help businesses affected by COVID-19.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on February 22 to review progress on ECLGS and Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID-Affected Sectors (LGSCAS), sources said.

The meeting, to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, would also see participation from top private sector lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Extension of ECLGS and LGSCAS beyond March 31 as well as challenges related to these would be deliberated.