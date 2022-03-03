Ford to invest $50 bn in EV biz to compete against Tesla

Last May, Ford President and CEO Jim Farley introduced the Ford+ plan, calling it the company's biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford scaled production of the Model T.



The formation of two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses -- Ford Blue and Ford Model e -- together with the new Ford Pro business, will help unleash the full potential of the Ford+ plan.



"We are going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us startup speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model e together with Ford Blue's industrial know-how, volume and iconic brands like Bronco, that startups can only dream about," said CEO Jim Farley.