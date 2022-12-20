Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried agrees to to be extradited to US

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO and co-founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has reportedly agreed to be extradited to the US.



SBF was arrested from his penthouse in the Bahamas last week and has been officially charged by the US authorities with defrauding equity investors.



According to the New York Times, a local lawyer in the Bahamas for Bankman-Fried said that against "the strongest possible legal advice," SBF is ready to voluntarily agree to extradition to the US.