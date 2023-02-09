France's Total puts hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold pending clarity on allegation

TotalEnergies is one of the biggest foreign investors in billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire and had previously taken stakes in the group's renewable energy venture, Adani Green Energy Ltd and city gas unit, Adani Total Gas Ltd.



As per the June 2022 announcement, TotalEnergies was to take 25 per cent equity in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) - the Adani Group firm that is investing USD 50 billion over 10 years in a green hydrogen ecosystem that includes an initial production capacity of 1 million tonnes before 2030.



The announcement by Total adds to the woes of Adani. The crisis around the group following the Hindenburg report has also been used by the opposition parties to attack the government, alleging that the tycoon's rise was primarily because of his association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has rejected the allegation.