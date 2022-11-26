From Meta to Zomato, how India's new online review rules will impact industry

"The new guidelines for online reviews are designed to drive increased transparency for both consumers and brands and promote information accuracy," said Sachin Taparia, Founder of LocalCircles, the community platform who made the initial submission to the Department of Consumer Affairs and was part of the BIS committee drafting the guidelines.



As far as platforms like Google and Meta go, the new rules will require them to validate the real person behind the review through specified six-right mechanisms which means fake accounts created just for review writing will go away over time or won't be able to review.



For platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, their reviews at the restaurant level are partially transparent "but the process of food item level review is not transparent at all and will have to be designed accordingly," Taparia said.



For ecommerce platforms, the new guidelines will ensure that negative reviews are not suppressed without reason, thereby ensuring that other consumers will come to know of the problems sooner.