FTX CEO unlikely to testify at US House Committee hearing on Dec 13

SBF replied on Sunday: "Rep. Waters, and the House Committee on Financial Services: Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain.



"I'm not sure that will happen by the 13th. But when it does, I will testify."



The US House Financial Services Committee is probing the controversial collapse of the crypto exchange that wiped out billions of investors' money.



Avoiding to reports, SBF "secretly transferred $10 billion in FTX client funds to his trading house Alameda Research".



FTX filed for bankruptcy due to "an extreme amount of coordinated pressure", according to Bankman-Fried.