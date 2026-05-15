Fuel prices jump as petrol and diesel rise by Rs 3, CNG by Rs 2

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by around Rs 3 per litre across India on Friday as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) grapple with mounting losses triggered by soaring global crude oil prices amid the escalating West Asia crisis.

Retail fuel prices had largely remained unchanged since April 2022, barring a one-time Rs 2 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices announced in March 2024. India had until now avoided raising pump prices by absorbing the pressure through state-run OMCs, tax adjustments and supply management measures.

However, with key state elections now concluded, oil companies have finally passed on the rising crude oil burden to consumers through the latest fuel price hike.

The revised prices came into effect immediately, with fuel rates in Delhi seeing petrol climb by Rs 3.14 per litre to Rs 97.77, while diesel rose by Rs 3.11 per litre.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices have also been revised upwards. From Friday, consumers in Delhi will pay Rs 79.09 per kilogram for CNG after a Rs 2 per kilogram increase.

The hike comes as Indian fuel retailers struggle to absorb the sharp rise in international crude oil prices, which have surged beyond the $100-per-barrel mark due to fears of prolonged supply disruptions linked to tensions involving Iran and the United States.

According to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Union Petroleum Ministry, the combined under-recovery on petrol, diesel and LPG has now reached nearly Rs 30,000 crore per month.

She said OMCs were continuing to purchase crude oil at elevated prices while refraining from fully passing on the burden to consumers, placing significant pressure on their finances.